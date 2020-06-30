Celebrity Splits of 2020

Lauren ‘LC’ Chamblin and Mark Cuevas

The Love Is Blind costars went their separate ways in June after Chamblin discovered via social media that Cuevas had been dating other people while they were together. Cuevas, who was previously engaged to Jessica Batten, later addressed the breakup in a statement to Us. “I enjoyed spending time with LC for a few weeks, but at no point were we in an exclusive relationship, as LC confirmed herself,” the reality star explained. “I wish her the absolute best.”