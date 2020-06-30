Splits

Celebrity Splits of 2020

Love Is Blind's Lauren Chamblin Dumps Mark Cuevas Amid Cheating Claims
Lauren "LC" Chamblin; Mark Cuevas. Courtesy of Lauren "LC" Chamblin/Instagram; Courtesy of Mark Cuevas/Instagram
Lauren ‘LC’ Chamblin and Mark Cuevas

The Love Is Blind costars went their separate ways in June after Chamblin discovered via social media that Cuevas had been dating other people while they were together. Cuevas, who was previously engaged to Jessica Batten, later addressed the breakup in a statement to Us. “I enjoyed spending time with LC for a few weeks, but at no point were we in an exclusive relationship, as LC confirmed herself,” the reality star explained. “I wish her the absolute best.”

