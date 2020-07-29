Celebrity Splits of 2020

Meek Mill and Milan Harris

The “Going bad” rapper announced on Twitter on July 26 that the couple had called it quits. “We me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents … we still have mad love for eachother [sic] but we both came to an understanding!” he tweeted while referencing the pair’s son, who was born in May 2020. Their split came days after Kanye West alleged in a since-deleted tweet that his wife, Kim Kardashian, cheated with Mill after they met up at an L.A. hotel in 2018. Mill appeared to deny the claim on Twitter on July 22.