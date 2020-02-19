Celebrity Splits of 2020

Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay

Ne-Yo confirmed on February 15 that he and wife Crystal Renay had split after four years of marriage and were getting a divorce. “It’s slowly but surely becoming public knowledge that myself and my wife have decided to go ahead and get a divorce,” the singer said on the “Private Talk With Alexis Texas” podcast. “It’s not a sad thing, it’s more of us realizing that — long story short, I’m never gonna talk bad about her. I’m not that person. There’s nothing bad to say about her. She’s a fantastic woman. She’s the mother of my children and she’s always gonna be that and I will always respect her.” The pair, who wed in 2016, share two sons, Shaffer and Roman.