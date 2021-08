Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jackson Guthy

The YouTuber confirmed via her Instagram Story on August 12 that she and the singer split. “R u single?” a fan asked, to which she responded, “I am indeed.” Us broke the news in May 2019 that the pair had broken up over the college admissions scandal involving her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, but they were back together by August of that year.