Celebrity Splits of 2021: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester

Us confirmed the 90 Day Fiancé season 7 alums called it quits in October after two years of marriage and four years together. “Some rumors are true — #SingleLife New Season was announced and yes I am single, @syngin_colchester is single — we’re all single!!” the Connecticut native wrote via Instagram at the time. “Now don’t go all at once to his DMs ladies or he’ll never be able to sort them all out.” The bartender, for his part, confirmed that he will be participating in season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life, which premieres in November.