Ben Higgins

During a May 2022 appearance on the “Talking It Out” podcast,*** Higgins opened up about how he and his wife, Jessica Clarke, “successfully accomplished” abstaining from pre-marital sex.

“There’s multiple angles to why that decision was made,” the season 20 Bachelor explained. “I think people hear it from the outside and they assume it was strictly a faith decision. It wasn’t solely that.”

He continued: “We both believe in Jesus. That is something that is at the foundation [and] the corner of our life. It is what we try to have everything come out of. We also, because of that, do believe that sex is sacred. We believe it is something very powerful. Something very important to consider and hold dear, to talk about, to express. We also believe it’s an awesome thing. It’s a gift.”

The reality star explained that while he had previously been sexually active in his life, his wife had not and the couple had a conversation about how to move forward.

“We both talked it out and said, ‘What is the wise thing to do here for us?'” he explained. “It was, ‘Hey, you’ve worked so hard to keep this moment special for you and I have had failed relationships where that has been a part of my life. And so, let’s try. Like, let’s see what happens there because we have a whole life together.'”

The Indiana native admitted waiting for marriage “wasn’t easy,” but it “forced [the couple] to grow stronger in [their] commitment to each other.”