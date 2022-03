Julianne Hough

“I think [the choice] to have sex before marriage is an individual one, but if you’re just with one person, it’s only for one good reason, and [waiting to have sex] will strengthen that relationship,” Hough told CosmoGIRL! in 2008. “I’m not trying to preach consequences here, but I think when you say no, down the line it will be a better decision.”

The professional ballroom dancer married Brooks Laich in 2017. The pair announced their separation in May 2020.