Lady Gaga

“I can’t believe I’m saying this – don’t have sex. I’m single right now and I’ve chosen to be single because I don’t have the time to get to know anybody,” the “Born This Way” performer told the Daily Mail in 2010. “So it’s OK not to have sex, it’s OK to get to know people. I’m celibate, celibacy’s fine.”

She added: “It’s OK to be whomever it is that you want to be. You don’t have to have sex to feel good about yourself, and if you’re not ready, don’t do it. And if you are ready, there are free condoms given away at my concerts when you’re leaving!”

The American Horror Story alum was engaged to Taylor Kinney from 2015 until 2016. They dated for five years ahead of their split. Gaga moved on with Christian Carino in February 2017, but they called off their engagement two years later. She was later linked to Michael Polansky.