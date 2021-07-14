Celebs Who Support Their Exes’ New Relationships

Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz

The High Fidelity actress and the “Fly Away” rocker called it quits in 1993 — but things never got nasty between them. Bonet eventually moved on with Jason Momoa, whom she wed in 2017, and Kravitz is one of his biggest fans. “People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë’s mom, how we all relate,” the musician told Men’s Health in October 2020. “We just do it because that’s what you do. You let love rule, right? I mean, obviously, after a breakup … it takes some work and time, healing and reflection, et cetera. … But as far as Jason and I? Literally the moment we met, we were like, ‘Oh, yeah. I love this dude.'”