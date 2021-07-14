Scott Disick and Travis Barker

Disick and Kourtney Kardashian dated off and on from 2006 to 2015. The pair welcomed son Mason in 2009, daughter Penelope in 2012 and son Reign in 2014. Kardashian was first linked to Barker in January 2021 and Disick gave his approval during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion episode.

“I think if you really love somebody, right, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy,” he said during the June 2021 special.

Kardashian, for her part, also gave her blessing to Disick and his girlfriend, Amelia Gray Hamlin. The couple started dating in February 2021.