Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger: A Timeline of Their Relationship

December 2021

The Onward actor sang his wife’s praises on her 32nd birthday, calling her a “wonderful wife, mother, step-mother, and life partner” via social media.

“I simply can’t imagine how lost I’d be without you. You’re beautiful, tough as nails, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily smart, you’re a complete boss, eternally driven and you communicate like no other,” Pratt wrote alongside a slideshow of photos of Schwarzenegger enjoying life on the lake. “Thank you for everything. Thank you for being so instrumental in my growth over the past few years. We fit so perfectly into each other’s lives that our Union is a daily reminder that God is looking out for us. Navigating the odd circumstances of our world is a task I cannot handle alone. And I’m so grateful I don’t have to.”

He concluded: “Your commitment to helping others is contagious. I’m just so grateful for the harmony you continually bring to our household. I love you so much honey. Happy Birthday!”