May 2021

The author gushed about how she fell for her husband almost instantly, revealing during a May 2021 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show that the feeling was mutual. “We talk about that a lot because I’m pretty sure we both knew right away that this is where our relationship was headed and we clicked very quickly and so he is the best,” Schwarzenegger said.

The California native also praised the actor for how he’s fully embraced being a father to their little girl. “I am so, so grateful and it’s so beautiful to be able to watch him step into this new role of being a girl dad. He’s the best husband and best dad and I feel so grateful every single day for him,” she added.