Khloe’s Initial Reaction to Jordyn-Gate

“Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story,” Kardashian tweeted after Woods appeared on Red Table Talk in March 2019. “BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

She later apologized for her harsh words.