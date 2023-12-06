’Tis the season for loving on pets — just ask Jennifer Aniston, Cheryl Burke and more stars.

“Good luck to all the wooden Rudolphs out there,” Aniston captioned a December 2022 Instagram photo of a DIY reindeer made out of wood and pine needles. In the festive snap, two of Aniston’s pups — Chesterfield and Sophie — posed at attention by the new decorative addition to their home.

Burke, for her part, spent the December 2022 holiday season with her canine companion, French bulldog Ysabella.

“I wish I could take credit for this…😆🎄,” the retired Dancing With the Stars pro wrote via Instagram one month later, sharing a snap of herself admiring her Christmas tree and ornaments. As she marveled over the decor, she cradled Ysabella in her arms.

The Frenchie, for her part, also got into the merry spirit with her holiday outfit, donning a dress that read “Santa Baby” across the back.

Scroll below to see how the stars — and their precious pets! — celebrate the holidays through the years: