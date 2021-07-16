September 2020

Turner-Smith gushed to Net-A-Porter’s Porter magazine about how much she loves Jackson. “I’m really in love with my husband,” she said. “That might be weird for people, but I’m doing a pretty good job of not shouting that from the rooftops as much as I would like to. He’s a really amazing dude.”

The actress explained how their romance has “only gotten better” over time, adding: “I feel so grateful for that. That’s why I share it sometimes, because I love him. I think he’s hot, I think he’s smart and he’s incredibly talented. I feel so lucky to be in a relationship with somebody who feels the same about me, who is not shy about telling me that or uplifting me.”