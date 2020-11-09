Blac Chyna

Kim’s tight friendship with Chyna got complicated when Kylie started seeing the model’s ex Tyga, but it came to a halt when Chyna started dating Rob Kardashian. The pair, who went on to welcome daughter Dream in 2016, documented their tumultuous relationship on season 1 of Rob & Chyna. After the show was canceled and the family sided with Rob, Chyna took legal action. As of October 2020, she is still alleging her career was “permanently damaged” by the Kardashian-Jenner family.

“Blac Chyna will seek millions in compensatory and punitive damages from Kris, Kim, Khloé, and Kylie for defamation, intentional interference with contract, and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage,” Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, said in a statement to Us at the time. “Chyna is ‘beyond thrilled’ that she will have her day in court.”