Stephanie Shepherd

Us broke the news in November 2017 that Shepherd was no longer working as Kim’s assistant. While one source said there was “no bad blood” between them, a second source said Kim wasn’t happy after Shepherd was profiled by Refinery29’s celebrity inner circle series in May 2017. “Other stuff happened on top of that that left a bad taste in Kim’s mouth,” the source said.

In 2018, Kim said Shepherd “wanted to go in a different direction,” insisting they never feuded.