Feuding With Taylor Swift

Despite interrupting her 2009 VMAs acceptance speech, West and Swift later appeared to be on good terms. The “Lover” singer even presented him with an award at the 2015 VMAs. However, they encountered issues when West made an offensive statement about Swift in his 2016 track “Famous.” After Swift spoke out against the derogatory remark, Kardashian leaked footage of Swift seemingly giving West permission to use the lyric. Swift would go on to address the feud through songs on her Reputation album in 2017.

Cut to June 2019, Swift called out Kardashian in a Tumblr post for having “orchestrated an illegally recorded snippet of a phone call to be leaked.” In the year that followed, full footage from the frenemies’ call was leaked and Swift claimed in her Instagram Stories that she “was telling the truth the whole time.” Meanwhile, Kardashian tweeted in her husband’s defense and alleged that Swift was “actually lying.”