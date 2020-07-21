Kanye’s Hospitalization

West was hospitalized for extreme exhaustion in November 2016 at the UCLA Medical Center. Just before his hospitalization, West ranted about Jay Z and Beyoncé at a concert in Sacramento, California. He also canceled the remaining dates on his Saint Pablo Tour.

A source told Us that his workload, Kardashian’s Paris robbery and the anniversary of his late mother’s death contributed to his breakdown. “He’s been shaken up ever since the robbery in Paris,” the insider said. “It did a number on him as much as Kim. The mere thought that anything could happen to her sent him in a tailspin. He wasn’t sleeping, and he was having nightmares about it.”