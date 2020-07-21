Kim’s Scary Robbery at Gunpoint

Kardashian flew to France in October 2016 to attend Paris Fashion Week. She was alone in her hotel room one evening when she was robbed at gunpoint by men disguised as police officers. They tied her up and put her in the bathroom before leaving the scene.

Upon hearing the news, West abruptly left his set at the Meadows Music & Arts Festival in New York. West told fans at the time, “I’m sorry. I’m sorry. Family emergency, I have to stop the show.”

Kardashian would later recall the scary experience in a March 2017 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “I saw two guys holding another guy down in police uniforms, right outside of my bedroom, five feet away,” she explained. “So I slid off my bed and picked up my phone, and I’m like, ‘I don’t know how to call 911 in a different country.’ So I called [my bodyguard] Pascal [Duvier] and then the guy came in, grabbed the phone from me, and threw me on the bed. I was like, ‘This is it.’”