Pete Davidson Drama

Amid rumors that the Selfish author had moved on with Pete Davidson, West said that he wanted to get back together with Kardashian. “SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off and I never have seen the papers. We’re not even divorced,” he claimed during an interview with Revolt’s “Drink Champs” in November 2021. “So how we — because [it’s] no joke to me, my kids want their parents to stay together. I want their parents — I want us to be together.”

That same month, a source exclusively told Us that the Yeezy designer was “hurting” and “not happy” about Kardashian spending time with the comedian.