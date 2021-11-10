‘SNL’ Digs

When Kardashian made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in October 2021, she used her monologue to get in a couple of jabs at her ex. “I married the best rapper of all time,” she said. “Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America: a talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality.”

She later poked fun at West’s 2020 presidential bid in a joke that also targeted Caitlyn Jenner‘s gubernatorial run. “Now I know we’re divided as a country, but I’d love America to come together, which is I’m here to announce that I’m running for … I’m just kidding, guys,” she quipped. “I’m not running for president. We can’t have three failed politicians in one family.”