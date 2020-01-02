July 2018 — Rehab Round Two

Days after news of the lawsuit broke, Luann checked back into rehab following an intervention led by her costar Bethenny Frankel. As a result, Luann missed the season 10 reunion taping. “Bravo supports Luann’s decision to focus on her health. She is part of the Bravo family and we continue to stand by her as she copes with this challenging situation,” the network told Us at the time. “At this time, we hope everyone will respect her privacy.”

Luann later admitted that being sued by her kids was “a big hiccup.”

“[It was] about me wanting to get a house upstate and not being in the Hamptons, so I decided to keep the Hamptons home and I’m getting a house upstate in any case,” she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in September 2018. “So it all worked out.”