April 2021

The pair celebrated Kelly’s 31st birthday with a whole weekend of hanging out. On April 22, his actual birthday, they headed to Malibu for dinner at Nobu. Then, on April 24, the Jennifer’s Body actress supported her boyfriend at his concert in Jacksonville, Florida. After the show, she posted a photo to her Instagram Stories that shows her jumping into his arms and wrapping her legs around him. Later, they headed to a UFC 261 fight where they kept up their PDA frenzy by holding hands backstage.