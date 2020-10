August 2020

The Texas native declared himself “locked in” to his relationship with Fox on the August 14 episode of Thirst Tweets for BuzzFeed Celeb. “I’m locked in already right now,” he replied to a fan who asked him out on a date. “No dates for me. Probably ever.”

Kelly also turned down another fan’s offer to let him “suck [their] toes.” He responded, “Like I said, I’m only sucking one pair of toes.”