July 2021

During an interview with Who What Wear, Fox revealed that she made a pros and cons list before officially deciding to date the musician. “When I met him, I knew instantly that this is a soul I’ve traveled with before, that this was a soul-mate connection, and that there was a purpose here,” she explained at the time. “There was my logical brain chiming and being like, ‘This will never work for 101 reasons.'”