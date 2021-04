March 2021

The couple attended the UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 event four days after Kelly was accused of cheating on ex-girlfriend Sommer Ray with Fox. The model alleged during a March 2021 appearance on the “Imapulsive” podcast that she was still dating the rapper when he met the actress. “I don’t really feel bad saying that because he did kind of cheat on me with Megan Fox,” she said. The duo, however, showed a united front while spending time in Nevada together on March 27.