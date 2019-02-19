2019

Jim denied cheating on Meghan in an exclusive statement to Us in June 2019.

“Regrettably, I had a lapse in judgment. I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person,” Jim admitted after reports surfaced that he had an affair. “At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past.”

“Clearly, I made a very poor decision to expose myself and my family to this type of person,” he continued. “For this, I am truly sorry and sought forgiveness from my wife. “I’m outraged over the intent to ruin my family and intend to take legal action. We were never having any problems in our marriage. My attorney is in possession of documents wherein this person has admitted fabricating large portions of her ‘story.’”