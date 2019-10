2019

Us Weekly broke the news in October 2019 that Jim had filed for divorce from Meghan one day after the pair’s fifth wedding anniversary. “Meghan and Jim have been fighting,” a source told Us at the time. “The latest fight began when he went to a recent hockey game and she began interrogating him about who he went with.” Another source noted that the pair got into an argument and she called the police. Authorities chalked it up to a verbal dispute and no charges were filed.