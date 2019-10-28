Mike Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino: A Timeline of Their Relationship

November 2018

The lovebirds tied the knot at The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, New Jersey, on November 1, 2018, with Mike’s Jersey Shore costars in attendance. “We are so incredibly excited to begin our journey as husband and wife!” the newlyweds gushed in an exclusive statement to Us. “We are each other’s best friend and together we can handle anything. Thank you to all our family, friends and fans who have supported us every step of the way. Gym, Tan, Laurens is the new GTL! With Love, Mr. & Mrs. Michael Sorrentino.”