Mike Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino: A Timeline of Their Relationship

October 2018

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans watched the duo hit an awkward patch in an October 2018 episode when Mike called his fiancée from Las Vegas to say that his pals hosted naked women in their hotel room. Lauren wasn’t happy. “That’s disgusting,” she told him over the phone. “I’m looking at flowers for our wedding and you’re telling me it was THOTCHELLA of naked girls in the hotel room? … It’s time to come home and, like, plan the wedding. We’ll talk about that when you get home. It’s ridiculous.”