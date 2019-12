Gabriella Enters the Scene

After Hemsworth was seen having lunch with Gabriella Brooks in December 2019, a source told Us that he felt “comfortable” with the model. “His family approves of her and really likes her, which is very important to him,” the source added.

The outing came two months after the Killerman star exchanged PDA with Maddison Brown. “Liam and Maddison weren’t that serious and were mainly having fun together,” the source explained.