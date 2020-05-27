Andrea Bocelli

The Italian opera singer confirmed on May 26 that he tested positive in March, but had a “swift and full recovery” before his Easter Sunday webcast. “The pandemic which has shaken the world has also affected –– albeit mildly –– me and certain members of my family. I certainly didn’t want to unnecessarily alarm my fans and also wished to protect my family’s privacy,” he wrote in a statement on Facebook. “We were fortunate enough to have a swift and full recovery by the end of March. Given the chance to donate blood to help find a cure for Covid, my response was an immediate ‘yes.’ A modest — but fundamental — gesture, through which I am playing my small part.”

He added: “I was able to be with my entire family and we all got infected. We had a fever, then we were cold, and then we got a little bit of a cough.”