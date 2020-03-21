Andy Cohen

The Bravo vet confirmed his coronavirus diagnosis via Instagram on March 20. “After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus,” he shared at the time. “As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better.”

The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host added, “I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”