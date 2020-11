Arie Luyendyk Jr.

The former Bachelor revealed his diagnosis on November 26 as he celebrated a socially-distant Thanksgiving with wife Lauren Burnham and their daughter, Alessi. “I actually tested positive for COVID … like, nine days ago. Tomorrow I get to go in and see if I’m all clear. It’s been rough, I’ve gotta say. It’s not been easy,” he said in an Instagram Story. The following day, he shared his testing experience with his social media followers.