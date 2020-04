Babyface

The R&B veteran revealed on April 10 that both he and his family had tested positive for the novel illness, delaying the Instagram Live music battle previously scheduled against Teddy Riley. “I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday. I tested positive for Covid19, as did my family. It’s an incredibly scary thing to go through my friends. I’m happy to report we have now tested negative and are on our way back to full health,” Babyface tweeted.