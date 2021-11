Bryan Adams

“Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I’ve tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid,” the Canadian musician wrote via Instagram in November 2021. “So it’s off to the hospital for me. Thanks for all your support 🙏🏻 #sohappyithurts.”

Adams previously tested positive for the virus in October 2021, which resulted in him canceling his planned performance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.