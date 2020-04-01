Health Update

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Colton Underwood and More Stars Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus

By
Caroline Lunny Chippendales Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Caroline Lunny attends Chippendales Show on March 23, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Broadimage/Shutterstock
Caroline Lunny

The Bachelor season 22 contestant revealed she tested positive during a radio interview on April 1. “I think I thought I didn’t have it because I thought I was just being a little hypochondriac and like a little feeding into the paranoia. I originally got my test results and it said like negative, but that was for Influenza A, B and RSV. And then a couple days later my doctor called my mom,” she said.  “I laughed when she told me, which is so weird, but I just panicked and didn’t know what else to do — how are you supposed to react when finding out you’re a part of the pandemic?”

 

