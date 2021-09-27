Top 5

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Colton Underwood and More Stars Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Cheryl Burke Tests Positive for Breakthrough COVID Ahead of DWTS Taping, Apologizes to Cody Rigsby 5
Cheryl Burke Courtesy of Cheryl Burke/Instagram
Cheryl Burke

The Dancing With the Stars pro tested positive for the coronavirus despite being “fully vaccinated,” telling her Instagram followers in September 2021: “I feel so bad for [my partner], Cody [Rigsby], I feel like I’m letting him down. I just feel like s—t to be quite honest, and it’s so overwhelming because it’s Sunday and the show’s tomorrow. … I just hope I didn’t spread it. For those of you who don’t think COVID is a real thing, it’s f—king real, dude. … I don’t know what to say. I’ll be in bed. God, I can’t believe this happened.”

