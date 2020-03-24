David Bryan

Bon Jovi’s keyboard player revealed on March 22 that he had tested positive for COVID-19. “I just got my results back today and tested positive for corona virus,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’ve been sick for a week and feeling better each day. Please don’t be afraid!!! It’s the flu not the plague. I’ve have been quarantined for a week and will for another week. And when I feel better I’ll get tested again to make sure I’m free of this nasty virus. Please help out each other. This will be over soon… with the help of every American !!” His bandmate Jon Bon Jovi commented on Bryan’s post, writing, “Feel good my brother.”