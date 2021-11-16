Stars Who’ve Tested Positive for COVID-19

Derek Hough

The Dancing With the Stars judge revealed in November 2021 that he tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated. “I just found out and I feel OK. I feel strong,” Hough said in an Instagram video at the time, just one week before the season 30 finale of the ABC series.

He continued: “[I’m] taking advice from medical professionals to get better as fast as I can. I’ll make sure to keep you guys all updated with what’s going on. But I just want to send my love out there to all. Stay safe.”