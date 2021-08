DJ Khaled

“My family and I have recovered from COVID and we’re all good now,” an image shared via Instagram in August 2021 read. “God is the greatest! God love us and we love God!”

The DJ shares hares sons Asahd, 4, and Aalam, 18 months, with wife Nicole Tuck, but he didn’t say exactly which family members were diagnosed with coronavirus. He thanked his support system and his doctors, and he shared a message to fans. “Please be safe out there! Please take care of yourself,” he added.