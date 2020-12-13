Gloria Estefan

The singer revealed on December 1 that she battled COVID-19 in November after coming in contact with a maskless fan at a restaurant in October. “I just wanted to share with you the fact that I was in quarantine and the one day I went out and met with one person that was not wearing a mask — I even held my breath, quite honestly, through their talk — something must have happened,” she explained in an Instagram video, noting that her only symptoms were “the loss of smell and taste and a little bit of a cough.”