Idris Elba

Elba revealed that he contracted the illness on March 16. “This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus,” he tweeted. “Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic.”

The Luther alum also noted in a video post that he’s “doing OK” and that his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, “hasn’t been tested and she’s doing OK.” “I didn’t have any symptoms. I got tested because I realized that I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive,” he revealed. “I found out last Friday that they tested positive, I quarantined myself and got tested immediately.”