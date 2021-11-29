Stars Who’ve Tested Positive for COVID-19

Jillian Michaels

The former Biggest Loser trainer detailed her experience with COVID-19, which she didn’t realize she had for six days, during an interview with Fox Business on September 8. “If you are afraid of COVID, you should not go to the gym,” Michaels explained while revealing she had contracted the virus earlier in the year. “And I actually am a person who let my guard down. I haven’t even spoken about this publicly, really, and a very close friend of mine gave me COVID several weeks ago.”

The Los Angeles native explained that she “was able to get on the other side of it pretty quick” but noted that not everybody “is that lucky, as we know.” Michaels urged her fans to stay away from gyms during the pandemic adding that “I literally let my guard down for an hour with one of my best friends who does my hair and makeup and got it. It’s just that simple.”