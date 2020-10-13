Jim Parsons

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Parsons revealed that both he and his husband, Todd Spiewak, recovered from their coronavirus battles. “We had it. Todd and I both had it early on. It was, like, middle of March,” he told Jimmy Fallon on September 28. “We didn’t know what it was. We thought we had colds, and then it seemed less likely, and then, finally, we lost our sense of smell and taste.”

The Big Bang Theory alum added, “It defied the descriptions for me. I didn’t realize how, completely, taste and smell could be gone. And when you’re in quarantine, and there is really nothing to do but eat — Oh, my God. That was brutal.”