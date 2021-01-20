Jon Gosselin

The reality star opened up about his diagnosis during an episode of Dr. Oz on January 14. He got bloodwork done and received a variety of recommended treatments while he stayed in a “packed” emergency room earlier in the year. “My stepdaughter, Jordan, Colleen [Conrad]‘s daughter, took me to the hospital and I had a 104.8 [degree fever]. I was in a wheelchair. I had to wait in the ER. It was packed, like, the hospital was full and then they put me on a gurney and put me in the hallway in the waiting room, so I could get a temporary room,” he revealed at the time. “All of a sudden, I’m getting antibiotics, steroids and a plasma antibody transfusion for COVID. It happened really fast. Then they moved me … up to another room, a more permanent room. Then I just remember sleeping and it was just surreal. Like, ‘What?’ I didn’t even realize why I was there until, like, three days later.”