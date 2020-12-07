Kyle Richards

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star announced on December 5 that she and her daughter Sophia tested positive for COVID after production was suspended on the Bravo show.

“I love these people so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Some of you may have heard I have COVID. I got it after these photos were taken,” Richards captioned a family Christmas portrait. “Since I was diagnosed I have been separated from my family in order to keep them healthy. Unfortunately, Sophia also got it. We will stay in isolation until it’s safe to see the family and others again. I can’t wait to hug them.