Lesley Stahl

The 60 Minutes correspondent, 78, revealed on the program on May 3 that she had been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. After explaining that she wasn’t the only member of the CBS show’s staff to be diagnosed with the virus, Stahl said that “after two weeks at home in bed, weak, fighting pneumonia and really scared, I went to the hospital.” There, she “found an overworked, nearly overwhelmed staff,” but “every one of them was kind, sympathetic, gentle and caring from the moment I arrived until the moment, days later, when I was wheeled out through a gauntlet of cheering medical workers. In the face of so much death, they celebrate their triumphs.” The veteran journalist praised “this valiant army in scrubs and masks” who were “not just going a job, they were fulfilling a mission, answering the call. Thanks to them, like so many other patients, I am well now. Tonight, we owe them our gratitude, our admiration and in some cases, our lives.”