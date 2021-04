Luke Bryan

The country singer announced in April 2021 that he would miss the first live episode of American Idol season 19 because he had tested positive for COVID-19. “I’m sad to say I won’t be a part of tonight’s first live @AmericanIdol show,” he tweeted. “I tested positive for COVID but I’m doing well and look forward to being back at it soon.” Original Idol panelist Paula Abdul stepped in as a replacement judge for the episode.